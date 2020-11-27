Airtel Delhi Half Marathon a very significant moment for Indian sports: Abhinav Bindra

New Delhi, November 27, 2020

Describing the 16th Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM) to be held here on Sunday as a very significant moment for Indian sports, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra on Friday said that "this event would be a benchmark for other sports to follow in the future".

"This is a very important International meet being held in India after the pandemic started. Our athletes have now resumed training but we have to get them in the competitive space again. This is a very important step towards resuming competitive sports in the country," Bindra told media persons here this afternoon.

While the Elite runners will be at the start line at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday, amateurs from across the globe will join them via the exclusive ADHM Mobile App.

Bindra, who is the event ambassador of ADHM, was of the view that the race will bring people together in India.

"Sport unites people and the ADHM will help in uniting people. Bringing in more solidarity is important at the moment. Each one of the runners participating has a good role to play in uniting people and the community. My best wishes to the participants and also congratulations for their contribution," he said.

About the amateur runners participating from remote locations, the ace shooter said, "This era forces us to embrace technology more and innovate more. Sports needs technology and innovation. To survive a challenging situation, we have to adapt to the situation."

He disclosed that running has been a vital part of his training regime during his shooting days.

"I picked up the sport of shooting because I thought I didn't have to move, but to succeed in shooting, I had to run quite a bit. Running helped me to sustain pressure in a competition so it was a very important part of my training regime." he added.

