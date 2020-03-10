AIFF postpones final round of Hero Santosh Trophy tournament

New Delhi, March 10, 2020

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) today said the final round of the Hero Santosh Trophy 2019-20, scheduled to be played in Aizawl, Mizoram, has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and in view of advisories issued by the Union Government in this regard.

In a letter to the State Associations who have qualified for the final round of the championship, the federation said, "As AIFF is more concerned about the safety and health of all the players and officials involved, it has decided to postpone the matches of the final round of the NFC for the Hero Santosh Trophy to be held from 14th to 27th April in Aizawl, Mizoram to later dates."

"AIFF will be monitoring the situation of the coronavirus outbreak and decide on the fresh dates, which will be communicated to all the participants in due course," the letter added.

