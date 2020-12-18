Adelaide Test: Ashwin picks three in 2nd session, Australia in trouble

Adelaide, December 18, 2020

Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked three wickets, including the prized one of Steve Smith in the second session, to leave Australia reeling in their first innings on Day Two of the ongoing pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval.

At Tea break, Australia were placed in a precarious situation at 92/5 and still trail by 152 runs in reply to India's first inning score of 244.

Australia's condition could have been much worse had the Indian fielders not dropped Marnus Labuschagne twice -- once by Jasprit Bumrah in the morning session and then by Prithvi Shaw in the post-Dinner session.

Starting the second session at 35/2, Australia lost Smith at the team's score of 45. Smith, who played 29 balls for his lone run, was caught in the slips by Ajinkya Rahane against Ashwin.

Travis Head was the next wicket to fall as he was caught and bowled by Ashwin at his individual score of 7.

Cameron Green (11) then tried to steady the ship alongside Labuschane but the debutant was undone by brilliance from India skipper Virat Kohli who took a flying catch at mid-wicket.

Captain Tim Paine (9*) then joined forces with Labuschagne (46*) and took the team's total to 92/5 in 48 overs at Tea break.

Earlier, resuming the day at 233/6, the Indian lower order couldn't contribute as the visitors got bowled out at 244, adding just 11 runs to the overnight score.

Mitchell Starc was the pick of the Australian bowlers as he returned with figures of 4/53. Pat Cummins scalped three wickets, conceding 48 runs. Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon picked one wicket each.

The Indian pacers got off to a great start and bowled on tidy lines and lengths and didn't allow Australian openers -- Matthew Wade and Joe Burns -- to get off the mark for the first 28 balls.

Wade (8) was the first one to get out as he was trapped in front by Bumrah. The left-handed batsman took the review but was adjudged out.

Burns, who has been in terrible form in recent times, became Bumrah's second scalp as he too got out leg-before wicket at his individual score of 8.

Brief scores: India 244 all out, Australia 92/5 at Tea (Marnus Labuschagne 46*, Cameron Green 11; Ravichandran Ashwin 3/27)

IANS