ABD magic takes RCB to 7-wicket win over RR

Dubai, October 17, 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets, thanks to an unbeaten 22-ball 55 from AB de Villiers at the Dubai International Stadium.

The 36-year-old South African superstar swung the odds in RCB's favour when he started the 19th over bowled by Jaydev Unadkat with three consecutive sixes.

After a single took de Villiers off strike, the under pressure Unadkat bowled a wide delivery before his fifth ball was dispatched for four by Gurkeerat Singh.

Another single off the last ball took the tally for the over to 25 runs. RCB needed 35 from 12 balls before the start of the over and that deficit was reduced to 10 off the last six balls.

Jofra Archer bowled the last and after five runs came off the first three balls, de Villiers hit the fourth for a six over deep-midwicket to take his team over the line.

Earlier, RR captain Steve Smith scored 57 off 36 balls to help his team reach a competitive 177/6 in their 20 overs.

Smith hit six fours and a six and added 58 runs with Jos Buttler for the fourth wicket.

Robin Uthappa opened the innings as Rajasthan Royals decided to push Buttler down to No. 5 to strengthen their lower middle-order.

Karnataka's Uthappa hammered 41 off 22 balls to provide a flying start to Royals after Smith had won the toss and elected to bat.

"We needed to get the team off to a good start," said Uthappa at the end of the Royals' innings.

Brief scores: RR 177/6 in 20 overs (Steve Smith 57, Robin Uthappa 41, Chris Morris 3/26) vs RCB 179/3 in 19.4 overs (AB de Villiers 55 not out, Virat Kohli 43; Rahul Tewatia 1/30)

IANS