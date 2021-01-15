6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games postponed

Kuwait, January 15, 2021

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Thursday announced that the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, scheduled to be held in Bangkok and Chonburi Province in Thailand from May 21--30, have been postponed.

In a statement, the OCA said that the situation regarding the global COVID-19 pandemic, travel restrictions and health protocols around the continent had brought about the postponement.

The statement said that the Games would now be held from March 10-20, 2022.

The decision was made by the OCA after an in-depth discussion between the Olympic Council of Asia, the Thailand National Olympic Committee, and the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games Organizing Committee, a press release from OCA said.

"The decision aims at serving the common interests of all related National Olympic Committees and ensuring the safety and health of the athletes and all relevant participants," it added.

