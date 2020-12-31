6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China, postponed again

Kuwait City, December 31, 2020

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Wednesday announced that the 6th Asian Beach Games, due to be held in Sanya City, China from April 2-10, 2021, have again been postponed.

The Games were originally scheduled to take place from November 28 to December 6, 2020 but were put back to April 2021.

The OCA said in a statement that the situation regarding the global COVID-19 pandemic, travel restrictions and health protocols around the continent had brought about the postponement.

The new dates of the OCA’s 6th Asian Beach Games will be determined after joint consultation between the stakeholders.

The OCA consulted all members of the Executive Board to seek their approval of the move to postpone, and it was met with unanimous agreement.

The OCA Executive Board decision was made after an in-depth discussion between the Olympic Council of Asia, the Chinese Olympic Committee and the Sanya Asian Beach Games Organising Committee (SABGOC).

"The decision aims at serving the common interests of all related National Olympic Committees and ensuring the safety and health of the athletes and all relevant participants.

"The OCA will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with all stakeholders for the follow-up matters and decide on a future date for the 6th Asian Beach Games.

