4th Test: Smith's fifty helps Australia extend lead to 276 at tea

Brisbane, January 18, 2021

Australia on Monday extended their lead to 276 at tea on Day Four of the fourth and final Test against India at The Gabba.

At the end of the second session, Australia were 243/7 in their second innings with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc at the crease on 2 and 1, respectively, before rain forced the umpires to call for an early tea break.

Resuming the session at 149/4, Steve Smith and Cameron Green continued from where they left in the morning session and started scoring runs at a brisk pace. Smith then went on to score his 31st half century. However, just when he looked to be taking the game away, he got out to a ferocious delivery from Mohammed Siraj at his individual score of 55.

Green couldn't stay long further and was caught in the slips after contributing 37 runs to Australia's total. Skipper Tim Paine then added 27 runs off just 37 balls before becoming the third scalp of Shardul Thakur.

Earlier, Australia began the day well with openers David Warner and Marcus adding 68 more to the overnight score of 21/0.

However, both fell in the space of an over. Harris was caught behind for 38 off the bowling of Thakur and an over later Warner was out leg before to Washington Sundar.

Siraj then got the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne (25) and Matthew Wade (0) in one over to peg Australia back further.

Brief scores: Australia 369 and 243/7 at Tea (Steve Smith 55, David Warner 48; Shardul Thakur 3/41) vs India 336 all out

IANS