2nd Test: Australia all out for 195, Bumrah takes four

Melbourne, December 26, 2020

India on Saturday came out with an all-round bowling performance, led by premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, as they bundled out Australia for 195 in their first innings on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 4/56 in the 16 overs he bowled. Ace off-spinnner Ravichandran Ashwin was next in line as he picked three wickets -- including the prized scalp of Steve Smith -- conceding just 35 runs in the 24 overs he bowled.

Debutant Mohammad Siraj also picked two wickets giving away 40 runs in the 15 overs he bowled while Ravindra Jajeja picked the remaining one wicket of the Australian innings.

For Australia, Marnus Labuschagne was the highest scorer with 48, followed by Travis Head (38) and Matthew Wade (30).

Brief scores: Australia 195 all out (Marnus Labuschagne 48, Travis Head 38; Jaspirt Bumrah 4/56)

IANS