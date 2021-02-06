1st Test: Joe Root's double takes England to 454/4 at tea on Day 2

Chennai, February 6, 2021

England captain Joe Root completed a double century in his 100th Test as his side moved to 454 for four at tea on the second day of the first Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

Root was batting on 209 (19x4s, 2x6s) and with him was Olly Pope on 24.

Earlier, Root had shared a 124-run partnership with Ben Stokes for the fourth wicket as the England all-rounder took the attack to Indian bowlers on way to 82 (118 balls, 10x4s, 2x6s).

England did not lose a wicket in the first session as Root and Stokes added 92.

Stokes, who took guard at the start of the second day's play after opener Dominic Sibley was dismissed in the last over of the first day, survived a couple of chances.

Off-spinner R Ashwin dropped a tough chance off his own bowling and Cheteshwar Pujara dropped him at mid-wicket off the bowling of left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem.

India also wasted a chance to run out Root too as Washington Sundar's throw was wide off the wicket-keeper.

Root built on his overnight unbeaten 128 to rack up his fifth double century and third 150-plus score in succession following his 228 and 186 in Sri Lanka. While he added 28 in the first session with patience, it was Stokes who took on the Indian attack. Stokes was eventually caught by Pujara at deep square-leg as he went for a big shot.

Root is also the first batsman to hit a double century in his 100th Test.

The England skipper had on Thursday pointed out that his side would look to bat till the third day's morning and score 600-700 runs.

As of now, they seem to be on target.

Brief scores

England 454/4 in 147 overs (J Root batting 209, D Sibley 89, B Stokes 82, J Bumrah 2/66, R Ashwin 1/114, S Nadeem 1/140) vs India

IANS