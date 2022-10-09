16 Indians qualify for FIA Rally Star Asia-Pacific Final, wild cards for Pragathi Gowda, Tarushi Vikram

Chennai, October 9, 2022

Sixteen Indians will participate in the FIA Rally Star Asia-Pacific Final which will be held over three days from October 10 here at the Madras International Circuit.

The home contingent includes two wild cards in Pragathi Gowda and Tarushi Vikram, besides those who made it via Slalom and Digital qualifiers held in various Indian cities recently.

The Indian who have qualified for the event are: Slalom qualifiers: Jahaan Singh Gill (Chandigarh), Nikita Takkale (Pune), Harkrishan Wadia (Chandigarh), Jasmehar Singh Jubbal (Faridabad), Nikhil Jayachandra Reddy (Bengaluru) and Saujatya Kole (Kolkata).

Digital qualifiers: Rutuparna Vivek (Bengaluru), Vedant Jouhari (Bengaluru), Jeremy Miller (Bengaluru), Arnav Pratap Singh (Delhi), Karthikay Agarwal (Delhi), Paras Oberoi (Delhi), Ajay Shankar (Chennai) and Aravind Sukumar.

Wild card: Pragathi Gowda (Bengaluru) and Tarushi Vikram (Chikkamagalur).

The three-day programme, presided over by a four-member jury, is designed to identify one champion from 50 competitors, including seven females, who have qualified for the final from nine countries of the Asia-Pacific region – Australia, China, Hong Kong S.A.R., China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Sri Lanka – after qualifying stages run by the participating National Sporting Authorities (ASNs).

The winners will be announced on Wednesday, October 12, after all drivers have been interviewed by the jury. The FIA Rally Star Asia-Pacific Final is closed to spectators.

The 50 competitors will share two identical TN5 Cross Cars. After two days of elimination process, 12 will be short-listed for the final runs over 1,900 metres on the last day. The jury will take into account these and earlier stage performances and how they perform during an interview. The results of a physical assessment taking place during Stage 3 and made up of a running session and a reflex test will also be considered in deciding the FIA Rally Star Asia-Pacific Final winner.

The jury comprises: FIA Rally Director Andrew Wheatley (Chairman), Pernilla Solberg, Maciej Woda and Guy Botterill (Driver Advisor).

The Asia-Pacific winner will join the other continental finals champions. South and North America will host continental finals in the upcoming months, with the two winners of these events joining the selection of drivers for the first FIA Rally Star Training Season in 2023.

The last spot in the FIA Rally Star Training Season will go to the winner of the Women’s Final, which is due to take place early next year.

The winner of the FIA Rally Star Asia-Pacific Final will be representing the region in the 2023 FIA Rally Star Training Season. Besides six rallies in an M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally3, the Training Season package includes physical and intellectual assessment, driver coaching and testing. The aim is to equip the successful contestants with the attributes they need as they attempt to secure a drive in the FIA World Rally Championship in the future.

