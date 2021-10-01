100 entries for 2nd round of National Drag Racing Championship

Chennai, October 1, 2021

Some 100 die-hard petrolheads will congregate at the MMRT here this weekend for the second round of the Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship with some super-quick superbikes along with homegrown machines in action.

MMSC Vice-President Vicky Chandhok said: “Drag racing has always attracted a huge number of entries, reflecting the popularity of the competition. A minimum of at least 100 competitors across various categories has been more the norm than the exception. More importantly, MMSC is providing a great platform to drag-race in a safe and controlled environment rather than in public thoroughfares where lives and limbs are put at risk.

"That said, there will be restrictions in place to comply with Covid-19 safety protocols, putting a cap on the number of mechs and assistants accompanying the riders.”

The SuperSport 851-1050cc and Above 1051cc categories will headline the races. Bengaluru’s reigning national champion Hemant Muddappa, astride BMW S1000 RR, has been dominating the Above 1051cc category but suffered a defeat to Hyderabad’s Md Riyaz (Yamaha R1) in the 851-1050cc class in the first round in August.

Besides the above two premier categories, the card also contains races in six other classes:

2-stroke (SuperSport) Up to 130cc and 131-165cc; Girls (4-Stroke) Up to 165cc; and SuperSport Indian Up to 165cc, 226-360cc and 361-550cc.

As in the previous round, the organisers have put in place state-of-the-art timing equipment and a fully-equipped medical team to deal with any emergency.

