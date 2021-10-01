100 entries for 2nd round of National Drag Racing Championship
File photo
Sports

100 entries for 2nd round of National Drag Racing Championship

NetIndian News Network

Chennai, October 1, 2021

Some 100 die-hard petrolheads will congregate at the MMRT here this weekend for the second round of the Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship with some super-quick superbikes along with homegrown machines in action.

MMSC Vice-President Vicky Chandhok said: “Drag racing has always attracted a huge number of entries, reflecting the popularity of the competition. A minimum of at least 100 competitors across various categories has been more the norm than the exception. More importantly, MMSC is providing a great platform to drag-race in a safe and controlled environment rather than in public thoroughfares where lives and limbs are put at risk.

"That said, there will be restrictions in place to comply with Covid-19 safety protocols, putting a cap on the number of mechs and assistants accompanying the riders.”

The SuperSport 851-1050cc and Above 1051cc categories will headline the races. Bengaluru’s reigning national champion Hemant Muddappa, astride BMW S1000 RR, has been dominating the Above 1051cc category but suffered a defeat to Hyderabad’s Md Riyaz (Yamaha R1) in the 851-1050cc class in the first round in August.

Besides the above two premier categories, the card also contains races in six other classes:

2-stroke (SuperSport) Up to 130cc and 131-165cc; Girls (4-Stroke) Up to 165cc; and SuperSport Indian Up to 165cc, 226-360cc and 361-550cc.

As in the previous round, the organisers have put in place state-of-the-art timing equipment and a fully-equipped medical team to deal with any emergency.

NNN

Chennai
Motorsport
National Drag Racing Championship
2nd round

Related Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in