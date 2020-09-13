UNC researchers publish striking images of SARS-CoV-2 infected cells

New York, September 13, 2020

A team of research scientists at the University of North Carolina (UNC) has published striking images in respiratory tract cultues of the infectious form of the SARS-COV-2 virus produced by infected respiratory epithelial cells.

The pictures, produced at the UNC School of Medicine laboratory of Camille Ehre, PhD, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, have been featured in the New England Journal of Medicine in its "Images in Medicine" section.

Ehre, a member of the UNC Marsico Lung Institute and the UNC Children's Research Institute, captured these images to illustrate how intense the SARS-CoV-2 infection of the airways can be in very graphic and easily understood images.

Her lab conducted this research in collaboration with the labs of Ralph Baric, PhD, the William R. Kenan Distinguished Professor of Epidemiology at the UNC Gillings School of Public Health, who holds a joint faculty appointment at the UNC Department of Microbiology and Immunology, and Richard Boucher, MD, the James C. Moeser Eminent Distinguished Professor of Medicine and Director of the Marsico Lung Institute at the UNC School of Medicine.