The Science of What Uncertainty Can Mean for Your Mind, Body

Kheirbek’s lab uses mice to understand the brain circuitry involved in emotional behavior, like anxiety. Mice prefer confined dark spaces and associate wide-open spaces with increased risk, and therefore increased anxiety. By recording brain activity when mice entered these anxiety-provoking spaces, Kheirbek’s team saw activation in certain neurons in the ventral hippocampus, a part of the brain involved in memory and emotions.

These “anxiety neurons” in turn talk to the hypothalamus, a brain region that triggers avoidance behaviors, in a pathway that seems to circumvent higher-order brain regions. The researchers showed that when they turned off those “anxiety neurons,” the mice suddenly started exploring the open space, an indication that their anxiety had abated.

Uncertainty emerges when an animal is not clear about the way forward, and anxiety emerges when the perceived way forward may contain a threat. In mice, anxiety can keep the balance between behavior that is too reckless (risking predation) and too cautious (missing out on food or potential mates).

A similar evaluation takes place in the anxious human mind.

“There's always a trade-off between avoiding things that are potentially dangerous and exploring them because there might be a payoff,” says Vikaas Sohal, MD, PhD, an associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. “We always are evaluating both things. What we do, how we react, what action we choose, really depends on how much we weigh these things.”

How the Brain Decides

Sohal’s work focuses on determining what goes on in the brain when we “weigh these things,” and how that can go wrong in certain disorders. He directs a lab which studies the brain circuits involved with psychiatric conditions like schizophrenia, autism and anxiety.

Specifically, he’s looking at how the brain can “filter” information by “learning that certain pieces of information are more important than others in order to change behavior appropriately.”

This process, by which certain pieces of information are selectively transmitted between different parts of the brain, often involves synchronization between the brain rhythms in these regions. The prefrontal cortex plays an essential role in this process, and can determine which information to pay attention to and which to ignore. It makes decisions based on signals from other parts of the brain, like the hippocampus, where “anxiety neurons” reside.

Sohal’s lab measured the synchronization between brain rhythms in the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex during times when mice had to make decisions. Brain regions must collaborate to make these decisions – explore that open field? Stay hidden?

Without synchronization, the brain would have a harder time deciding what’s important, what to focus on. Sohal’s lab sees these kinds of problems with appropriately filtering information as important parts of schizophrenia, autism, and anxiety disorders.

But, Sohal reiterates that anxiety is essential. “We have to have anxiety. Otherwise we would do things that are overly dangerous. Anxiety is a basic part of our existence,” he says. “But pathological situations arise when for whatever reason the brain doesn't seem to be able to tune anxiety properly, and so it's avoid, avoid, avoid.”

When Anxiety Malfunctions

Aoife O’Donovan said that in most cases the human brain is quite good at managing anxiety.

“We can think in the abstract about multiple scenarios and outcomes and prepare ourselves for them before they even happen,” she says. “The problem is that imagining and predicting and preparing for bad outcomes can take a toll on us psychologically and biologically.”