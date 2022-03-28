Petascale supercomputer Param Shakti inaugurated at IIT Kharagpur under National Supercomputing Mission

New Delhi, March 28, 2022

A petascale supercomputer "Param Shakti” was inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Technologyy (IIT) Kharagpur on Sunday under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

An official press release said the Param Shakti supercomputing facility would accelerate the research and development activities in multidisciplinary domains of computational and data sciences as it provides large-scale computing power to the user community of IIT Kharagpur and neighbouring academic and R&D institutes.

NSM is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between IIT Kharagpur and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) in March 2019 to establish this state-of-the-art supercomputing facility with 17680 CPU cores along with 44 GPUs. This facility has pioneered in using RDHX-based efficient cooling systems to obtain a high power usage effectiveness. This system has been tested extensively by both IIT Kharagpur and CDAC for commercial, open-source and in-house software capable of diversified applications.

IIT Kharagpur has been following the mandate of NSM towards the development of computationally efficient software for supercomputing platforms and applications for large-scale industrial and scientific problems. IIT Kharagpur is also one of the NSM nodal centres for training in HPC and AI and working on development manpower required for the supercomputing research across the nation.

This centre has been organizing courses, workshops, boot camps etc. in various domains on fundamentals of supercomputing and data sciences and their application to diversified fields including Agriculture, Astronomy, Biology, Mechanical Engineering, Material Sciences etc.

IIT Kharagpur has also established the Centre for Computational and Data Science with a mandate to train the researchers in supercomputer-accelerated R&D. The new high-performance computational facility would aid researchers to solve large-scale problems of different fields of science and engineering, the release said.

Some of the identified focus areas in which this supercomputing-based research will be of great value addition are Computational Fluid Dynamics, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, Climate Change & Digital Earth, Computational Biology, Cryptography & Security, Smart Infrastructure & Sustainable Cities, Smart Materials etc.

Furthermore, NSM has sponsored several applied research projects using this supercomputing facility involving researchers for IIT Kharagpur and other Indian institutes and industries. Overall, this supercomputing facility will provide a major boost to the research and development initiatives in Indian academia and industries to reach a position of global esteem.

Prof V K Tewari, Director, IIT Kharagpur; Dr Sivaji Chadaram, Director, DST; Col AK Nath (Retd), Director General and Executive Director, CDAC; Prof Amit Patra, Deputy Director, IIT Kharagpur; Arvind Kumar, Group Coordinator, NSM- HPC Division, MeitY; and S A Kumar, Adviser NSM, MeitY were present at the inauguration.

