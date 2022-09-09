Modi to inaugurate Centre-State Science Conclave on Saturday

New Delhi, September 9, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Centre-State Science Conclave tomorrow through video conference as part of the efforts to facilitate innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

The two-day conclave at Science City, Ahmedabad is expected to strengthen Centre-State coordination and collaboration mechanisms in the spirit of cooperative federalism to build a robust science, technology & innovation (STI) ecosystem across the country, an official press release said.

The conclave will include sessions on different thematic areas including STI Vision 2047; Future Growth Pathways and Vision for STI in States; Health-Digital Health Care for All; Doubling Private Sector investment in R&D by 2030; Agriculture - Technological interventions for improving farmers’ income; Water-Innovation for producing potable drinking water; Energy-Clean Energy for All including S&T role in Hydrogen mission; Deep Ocean Mission and its relevance for Coastal States/UTs as well as country’s future economy.

The event will see the participation of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister of State for Science & Technology (S&T) Jitendra Singh, S&T Ministers and Secretaries of States & Union Territories, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, NGOs, young scientists and students.

