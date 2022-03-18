India unveils Arctic Policy, says it will help country prepare for challenges like climate change

New Delhi, March 18, 2022

Union Minister for Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh released India's Arctic Policy titled, "India and the Arctic: Building a Partnership for Sustainable Development" here on Wednesday, saying it would play an essential role in preparing the country for challenges like climate change.

The Minister said such challenges could be addressed through collective will and effort.

He said the policy would be implemented through an action plan along with effective governance and review mechanism involving the inter‐ministerial Empowered Arctic Policy Group. It will involve multiple stakeholders, including academia, the research community, business and industry.

The Minister noted that India’s engagement with the Arctic dated back to a century ago when the Svalbard Treaty was signed in February 1920 in Paris and today India is undertaking several scientific studies and research in the Arctic region. Indian researchers are monitoring the arctic glaciers for their mass balance and comparing them with glaciers in the Himalayan region.

He said the country had also been actively involved in studies related to Arctic oceanography, atmosphere, pollution and microbiology.

More than 25 institutes and universities are currently involved in Arctic research in India. About 100 peer-reviewed papers have been published on Arctic issues since 2007.

In 2014 and 2016, India's first multi-sensor moored observatory in Kongsfjorden and the northernmost atmospheric laboratory in Gruvebadet, Ny Alesund, were launched in the Arctic region. Until 2022, India has successfully conducted 13 expeditions to the Arctic.

India's Arctic Policy lays down six pillars: strengthening India's scientific research and cooperation, climate and environmental protection, economic and human development, transportation and connectivity, governance and international cooperation and national capacity building in the Arctic region.

India has a significant stake in the Arctic. It is one of the 13 nations holding Observer status in the Arctic Council, a high-level intergovernmental forum that addresses issues faced by the governments and the indigenous people of the Arctic. The 13 nations are: France, Germany, Italy, Japan, The Netherlands, People’s Republic of China, Poland, India, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

"India's engagement with the Arctic region has been consistent and multidimensional. The country maintains that all human activity should be sustainable, responsible, transparent, and based on respect for international laws," an official press release said.

India's Arctic Policy aims to strengthen national capabilities and competencies in science and exploration, climate and environmental protection, maritime and economic cooperation with the Arctic region. Institutional and human resource capacities will be strengthened within Government and academic, research and business institutions.

It would promote inter-ministerial coordination in pursuit of India's interests in the Arctic. It would enhance the understanding of the impact of climate change in the Arctic on India's climate, economy and energy security.

It would contribute to better analysis, prediction and coordinated policymaking on the implications of ice melting in the Arctic on India's economic, military and strategic interests related to global shipping routes, energy security, and exploitation of mineral wealth.

The policy would deepen cooperation between India and countries of the Arctic region under various Arctic forums, drawing expertise from scientific and traditional knowledge. It would increase India’s participation in the Arctic Council and improve understanding of the complex governance structures in the Arctic, relevant international laws and geopolitics of the region, the release said.

The National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) in Goa, an autonomous institute under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, is the nodal institution for India’s Polar research programme, which includes Arctic studies.

