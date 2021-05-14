IIT Ropar develops eco-friendly mobile cremation system

New Delhi, May 14, 2021

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar has developed a prototype of a moveable electric cremation system using first-of-its-kind technology that involves smokeless cremation despite using wood.

The wood consumption is reduced by half the amount traditionally required for cremation. Since the technology uses a combustion air system, it remains eco-friendly, an official press release said.

It is based on wick-stove technology in which the wick when lit glows yellow. This is converted into a smokeless blue flame with the help of a combustion air system installed over the wicks.

IIT Professor Dr Harpreet Singh, Dean, Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research and Industry Interaction (ICSR&II), who developed the system, said the cremation system or incinerator heats up at 1044 degree Celsius which ensures complete sterilization.

The cart-shaped incinerator has wheels and can be transported anywhere without much effort. The cart is equipped with combustion air for primary and secondary hot air system. “The disposal of the body is completed within 12 hours including cooling time as against 48 hours required in the normal wood-based cremation,” he added.

The use of less amount of wood reduces the carbon footprint by half. it requires less cooling time in the absence of refractory heat storage. It has stainless steel insulation on both sides of the cart to prevent heat loss. It also has a tray beneath for easy removal of ashes.

“During the present pandemic situation, this system may provide respectable cremation facility to the relatives of those who cannot bear the financial burden of arranging wood,” said Harjinder Singh Cheema, MD, Cheema Boilers Ltd., who has made the prototype.

This portable crematorium can be taken to any place with the permission of the concerned authorities. This will also help people to avoid space crunch in crematoriums, the release added.

NNN