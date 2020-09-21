Humanity at crossroads, biodiversity report cards warn

The WWF’s Living Planet Report 2020, released last week ahead of the UN’s biodiversity report card, reveals that the size of the world’s wildlife populations shrank by an average 68 per cent between 1970 and 2016.

Christopher Trisos, senior research fellow at the African Climate and Development Initiative at the University of Cape Town, tells SciDev.Net that such analyses can help arm policymakers and governments in the global South with the evidence needed to protect their local ecosystems.

“In the context of climate negotiations, global South countries have been some of, if not the strongest, advocates for lowering global emissions,” he says. “Reports like this give them the information and reasoning to negotiate their positions.”

National governments are currently negotiating a new 10-year global framework for biodiversity policy-making.

The new goals must recognise the contributions of indigenous peoples and local communities in protecting ecosystems, say the CBD’s Local Biodiversity Outlooks, which will launch tomorrow. The world’s failure to recognise traditional and local knowledge is directly linked to the global failure to meet the 2020 biodiversity targets, the local outlook argues.

Reversing the trend

Changes to food systems and stronger environmental protections could stabilise losses, says new research published in the journal Nature, which formed part of the WWF report.

“Pioneering” modelling produced a ‘proof of concept’ that the world can halt, and reverse, biodiversity loss from land-use change, say researchers.

“Through further sustainable intensification and trade, reduced food waste and more plant-based human diets, more than two thirds of future biodiversity losses are avoided and the biodiversity trends from habitat conversion are reversed by 2050 for almost all of the models,” says the team of researchers, led by David Leclère from the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis.

“[A]mbitious conservation efforts and food system transformation are central to an effective post-2020 biodiversity strategy.”