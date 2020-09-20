Deploying Wolbachia bacteria to fight dengue

“As we expand to larger cities around the world, we think it has the potential to eliminate dengue as a major public health problem where Wolbachia is deployed,” says Amtsberg.

Wolbachia-treated mosquitoes were first released by WMP ten years ago in North Queensland, Australia. According to Amtsberg, the bacteria was sustained by the local mosquito population with no negative results to date. Besides Yogyakarta and North Queensland, the WMP has similar projects in Brazil, Colombia, Fiji, India, Kiribati, Mexico, New Caledonia, Sri Lanka, Vanuatu and Vietnam.

Dengue is a leading cause of serious illness and death in some countries in Asia and Latin America, according to WHO, which reports that half of the world’s population is at risk of getting infected. Around 100 to 400 million contract dengue yearly.

“The incidence of non-fatal dengue cases has continued to increase in the recent decades,” Raman Velayudhan, unit head of WHO’s department of control of neglected tropical diseases. Rapid urbanisation, increased international travel and trade, and climate and environmental changes are factors in the rising incidence, he says.

“Unfortunately, dengue continues to be neglected, with a lack of resources at country level and declining operational funds in recent years,” says Velayudhan. “There is a need to refocus efforts on building country capacity and address dengue control as a programme with year-round activity, working across sectors, and using locally adapted interventions to implement sustainable dengue prevention and control.”

Singapore also recently deployed Wolbachia but with a different strategy that involves release of male Wolbachia-carrying A. aegypti to mate with the wild female mosquitoes. The eggs they produce do not hatch, leading to a decline in the A. aegypti population.

“If you can release enough infected male mosquitoes into the population to mate with the majority of females, the population will crash,” says Duane Gubler, emeritus professor and founder of the emerging infectious diseases programme at the Duke-NUS Medical School and chair of the Global Dengue and Aedes-Transmitted Diseases Consortium. “If successful, dengue and other viruses transmitted by this mosquito, i.e. Zika, yellow fever and chikungunya, will be effectively controlled.”

Gubler, who is the chair of the Dengue Expert Advisory Panel of Singapore, says there is no evidence suggesting that the release of Wolbachia-treated mosquitoes will have ecological or other impacts. “The only negative implication of this method is that it must be continued indefinitely to maintain control,” Gubler says.

Velayudhan recommends a “whole-of-system” approach to control the spread of dengue. “Stepped-up personal and population-wide measures for control of vector mosquitoes and interruption of human-vector contact are needed. This requires a whole-of-system approach and enhanced community engagement.”

While WHO encourages affected countries to boost its current mosquito control interventions, it also welcomes the new initiatives being undertaken to regulate dengue. “As there are few effective, sustainable tools available to combat Aedes-borne diseases, all new tools that demonstrate public health value against dengue and similar viruses, will be a welcome addition to the vector control arsenal.”

Dengue expert and former president of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene Scott Halstead tells SciDev.Net that a dengue vaccine remains the best bet to combat the disease. “This [Wolbachia method] is a step forward, but, not yet a dramatic breakthrough.”

