Puducherry CM N Rangasamy hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

Puducherry, May 10, 2021

Three days after being sworn in, Puducherry Chief minister N. Rangasamy has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, according to Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilsai Soundararajan's office.

Rangasamy, who was sworn in as Chief minister of Puducherry on May 7, tested positive on Sunday evening after a test at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College hospital, Puducherry. He left for Chennai to get treatment and was admitted to a private hospital.

All the public programmes of the Chief minister stand cancelled.

Rangasamy is the leader of the All India NR Congress( AINRC) and led the NDA to victory in the recent Assembly elections. The AINRC won 10 seats while its coalition partner BJP got 6 seats in the 30-member House.

Independents garnered 6 seats, DMK 6 seats and the Indian National Congress won 2 seats.

IANS