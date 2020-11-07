Yashvardhan Sinha takes over as Chief Information Commissioner

New Delhi, November 7, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha as the Chief Information Commissioner in the Central Information Commission at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan here today.

Later, Sinha administered the oath of office to three new Information Commissioners -- Heeralal Samariya, Saroj Punhani and Uday Mahurkar.

With their induction, the total number of Information Commissioners including the Chief Information Commissioner has risen to eight in the Central Information Commission.

The other Information Commissioners are Vanaja N Sarna, Neeraj Kumar Gupta, Suresh Chandra and Amita Pandove.

Sinha, a retired Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1981 batch, has served as the High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom and Sri Lanka, among other assignments.

He has also served as Additional Secretary (Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran) in the Ministry of External Affairs as also as Ambassador to Venezuela, Consul General of India in Dubai and on various assignments in Indian missions in Abu Dhabi, Permanent Mission of India to the UN in New York, Islamabad, Rome, Riyadh and Cairo.

Samariya, a former IAS officer, was Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment in Government of India before retirement. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering. His area of expertise includes Administration and Governance.

Punhani, an IA&AS officer, before joining as Information Commissioner, held the post of Deputy Comptroller & Auditor General (HR & Training) in Government of India. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Humanities. Her area of expertise includes Administration and Governance.