Wipro Founder-Chairman Azim Premji tops EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020

Mumbai, November 10, 2020

Wipro Limited Founder-Chairman Azim Premji and his family have topped the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020 with a contribution of Rs 7,904 crore -- Rs 22 crore per day -- during the year.

Shiv Nadar, the Founder-Chairman of HCL Technologies, and his family were ranked second with donations of Rs 795 crore, while Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, and his family were placed third with contributions of Rs 458 crore.

With a donation of Rs 27 crore, Amit Chandra and Archana Chandra of A. T. E. Chandra Foundation are the first and only professional managers to ever enter the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List.

A press release from Hurun India said the number of individuals who have donated more than Rs 10 crore increased by 100 per cent over the last two years, from 37 to 78 this year.

Led by S D Shibulal, who donated Rs 32 crore, there were as many 28 new additions to the list. The total donations made by the new additions stood at Rs 313 crore.

With a donation of Rs 276 crore, Kumar Mangalam Birla, in the fourth position, made his debut in the Top 5, and at 53, is the youngest in the Top 10.

Others in the top ten include Anil Agarwal and family, Ajay Piramal and family, Nandan Nilekanni, Hinduja Brothers, Gautam Adani and family and Rahul Bajaj and family.

Binny Bansal, 37, former CEO of the Flipkart Group, made his debut as the youngest on the list with a donation of Rs 5.3 crore.

According to the release, with 90 philanthropists cumulatively donating Rs 9,324 crore, education is the most favoured cause.

With 84 donors, healthcare registered a 111% increase in cumulative donations, followed by disaster relief & management, with 40 donors making a cumulative donation of Rs 354 crore, an increase of 240%.

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani's wife Rohini Nilekani was the most generous woman philanthropist in the list with donations of Rs 47 crore. Six other women feature in the list.

The average of the donors in the list is 66 years.

This is the 7th annual ranking of the most generous individuals in India.

Donations were measured by the value of their cash or cash equivalents from 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020.

This year’s list features individuals who have donated Rs 5 crore or more during the period under review.

“Reports of this nature are rare, but give us deep insight into the philanthropic sector and the patterns of giving that are ever-evolving. This year, we also looked at our methodology very closely – ensuring we keep the process transparent and proactively invite leaders of a diverse group to participate in the list. I am certain the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List will inspire a lot of new philanthropists towards strategic giving,” Vidya Shah, Chairperson and CEO, EdelGive Foundation, said.

Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher of Hurun India said: “The preferred cause of India’s top philanthropists has been education, although poverty alleviation has grown dramatically to become the second most popular cause this year. I hope the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropy List can help people understand the mindset of some of India’s most successful entrepreneurs and philanthropists, as well as inspire future generations to give back.”

