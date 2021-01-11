Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma blessed with a baby girl

Mumbai, January 11, 2021

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were on Monday blessed with a baby girl.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes," Kohli said on Monday through a statement on his social media handles.

"Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time," he added.

In August last year, the couple had shared the news that they were expecting a child. Taking to Instagram and sharing a picture, both of them had written: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Anushka and Kohli had tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy.

Kohli returned home from Australia after taking part in three ODIs, three T20Is and first Test of the ongoing four-match series.

Kohli is expected to be seen in action next against England, who will be touring India for a full-fledged tour, comprising four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs, beginning February 5.

IANS