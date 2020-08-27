A photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma that they posted on Twitter on August 27, 2020 to announce that they are expecting their first baby.
Virat Kohli and wife Anushka say they are expecting their first baby

New Delhi, August 27, 2020

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, today announced that they were expecting their first child.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," the couple said in identical posts on their Twitter pages.The posts went viral on social media within minutes.

The star cricketer and the popular Bollywood actress got married at a ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017.

