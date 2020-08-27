Virat Kohli and wife Anushka say they are expecting their first baby

- Home
- National
- Business
- International
- Sports
- People
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- More
- All Stories
New Delhi, August 27, 2020
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, today announced that they were expecting their first child.
"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," the couple said in identical posts on their Twitter pages.The posts went viral on social media within minutes.
The star cricketer and the popular Bollywood actress got married at a ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017.
NNN