Vikram Kirloskar, Vice-Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, passes away

Bengaluru, November 30, 2022

Vikram Kirloskar, Vice-Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor and one of the stalwarts of the Indian automobiles sector, died after suffering a heart attack here late last night.

He was 64.

He is survived by his wife Geetanjali Kirloskar and daughter Manasi Kirloskar.

His funeral will be held at the Hebbal Crematorium here later on Wednesday.

"We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Mr. Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022," the company said on its website.

"At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1pm," the statement added.

Kirloskar had attended the launch of the Innova Hycross, a self-charging hybrid electric vehicle, on November 25 in Mumbai.

A fourth-generation scion of the Kirloskar Group, Kirloskar was a graduate in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Class of 1981.

He was the Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Systems Limited and has served as the Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry, Southern Region for the year 2017-18. He has also served as President of the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and as the President of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The Government of Karnataka had honoured him with the Suvarna Karnataka Award for his contribution to industry in the state.

