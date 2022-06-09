Vignesh weds Nayanthara, couple seeks blessings from Rajinikanth

Chennai, June 9, 2022

Director Vignesh Shivan wed actress Nayanthara at a grand and glittering ceremony on Thursday in the presence of close family members and a host of friends from the film industry at a popular resort in Mahabalipuram near here.

Vignesh Shivan tied the sacred "thali" around Nayanthara's neck at around 10.24 a.m. even as guests who had gathered for the wedding showered their blessings upon the couple.

Sources said that the couple came down from the stage after the wedding and took the blessings of actor Rajinikanth who was seated next to Shah Rukh Khan and director Mani Ratnam in the audience.

Later, Vignesh posted the first picture from the wedding on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Vignesh Shivan posted a picture of him planting a kiss on his wife's forehead immediately after their wedding and said, "On a scale of 10, She's Nayan & am the One! With God's grace, the universe, all the blessings of our parents & best of friends, Just married Nayanthara!"

The couple have made arrangements to provide lunch to over a lakh people all across the state as part of their wedding arrangements. Food is to be provided to destitute people and inmates of old age homes all across the state. This apart, arrangements for "Annadanam" at select temples have also been made by the celebrity couple.

As part of their wedding arrangements, the couple also provided food to 18,000 children all across the state.

Actors Suriya, Karthi and Jyothika were some of the high profile guests who were present on the occasion.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who gave Vignesh Shivan his big break with "Naanum Rowdy Thaan", arrived with his entire family to wish and greet the couple on their special day.

Other popular celebrities who were present on the occasion included directors Mohan Raja, Siva, K S Ravi Kumar, Atlee and actors Sarath Kumar and Radhika, S J Suryah and music director Anirudh.

IANS