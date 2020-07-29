Vice-Admiral M A Hampiholi assumes charge as Commandant, Indian Naval Academy

New Delhi, July 29, 2020

Vice-Admiral M A Hampiholi took over on Monday as Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy (INA) from Vice-Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi who completed a tenure of more than 13 months.

Vice-Admiral Tripathi was accorded a warm send-off, with the traditional ‘Pulling Out’ ceremony.

Vice-Admira Hampiholi is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasala, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, the erstwhile College of Naval Warfare, Karanja and the prestigious National Defence College, New Delhi.

The Flag Officer is a specialist in Anti-Submarine Warfare and has commanded Indian Navy ships Nashak (Missile Vessel), Magar {Landing Ship Tank (Large)} and Talwar (Frigate). His shore commands include Commandant, National Coast Guard, Mauritius from 2003 to 2005 and Commandant, Naval Academy and Commanding Officer, INS Mandovi, Goa from 2007 to 2009. He has the rare distinction of commanding the Indian Naval Academy twice, albeit at different locations and in different ranks.

His important staff appointments include Staff Officer (ASW) at the Local Workup Team (West), Joint Director at Directorate of Personnel at Naval Headquarters, Naval Advisor to the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Senior Directing Staff at the Naval War College, Mumbai and Principal Director Staff Requirements at Naval Headquarters.

On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral in February 2015, he was appointed as the Assistant Chief of Personnel (Human Resources Development), and thereafter as the Flag Officer Sea Training from October 2016. He subsequently commanded the Western Fleet as the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Fleet from January 2018 to March 2019.

On promotion to the rank of Vice-Admiral on 27 March 19, the Flag officer assumed charge as the Director-General Naval Operations, prior to being appointed as the eighth Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala. He is a recipient of the Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty) and the Ati Vishist Seva Medal.

