Veteran Kannada actor Shivaram no more

Bengaluru, December 4, 2021

Veteran Kannada actor Shivaram passed away at the age of 83 at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The senior actor was admitted to hospital on November 30 after collapsing while performing "puja" at his residence and suffering brain haemorrhage.

Doctors couldn't perform surgery considering his advanced age. His condition never improved afterwards. Shivaram, a multi-faceted talent, acted as a character actor, comedian, and in parallel roles in his illustrious cine journey of six decades.

He began his career as an assistant director and worked with legendary directors such as Puttanna Kanagal, Sangetham Srinivas Rao and Seetharama Shastri. His roles in 'Nagarahaavu' and 'Shubhamangala' are still cherished among Kannada audiences.

Shivaram directed the movie 'Hrudaya Sangama' in 1972 and produced a few movies in Kannada and Tamil, including 'Dharma Duarai' of superstar Rajinikanth.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed his condolences on the death of the senior actor. and stated that it is saddening to know. "It is a great loss to the Kannada film industry," he said.

IANS