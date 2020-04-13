Veteran Congress leader M V Rajashekharan passes away at 91

Bengaluru, April 13, 2020

Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister M. V. Rajashekharan died at a private hospital here after prolonged illness, a party official said on Monday. He was 91.

He is survived by his wife Girija, two sons and two daughters.

"Rajashekharan had been ailing in the hospital for some weeks with age-related symptoms. His end came earlier in the day," party's state unit spokesman Ravi Gowda told IANS.

Son-in-law of late Congress President S. Nijalingappa, Rajashekharan was Minister of State for Planning in the Manmohan Singh government (2004-09).

Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa, state Congress unit president D. K. Shivakumar, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular supremo H. D. Deve Gowda and several leaders mourned the departed leader.

"I am saddened by the demise of Rajashekharan. His concern for rural development and his value-based politics will always be remembered. May God give his family strength to bear his loss. Om Shanti," said Yediyurappa in a condolence message.

Born on September 12, 1928 in Ramanagara district, about 60 km southwest of Bengaluru, Rajashekharan was a Gandhian and well-known for his simplicity, humility and helping nature.

The Congress paid rich tributes to Rajashekharan at the party's office in the city, where party's leaders and cadres also condoled his death.

IANS