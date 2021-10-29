V Satish Kumar takes over as Director (Marketing), IndianOil

New Delhi, October 29, 2021

V Satish Kumar has taken over as Director (Marketing), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), one of India’s largest commercial enterprises and one of the leading Indian companies in the Fortune Global 500 listings.

Prior to his new assignment, Kumar was the business head of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, overseeing retail & direct sales, LPG, lube sales, operations, project management, planning, HRD, and Information Technology.

He has also been instrumental in implementing key business initiatives like Direct Benefit Transfer for LPG consumers (DBTL), Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), and shift to BS-VI fuel.

"He brings to the board his expertise of over three decades in the marketing of petroleum products across various geographies in the country," a press release from IOCL said.

Kumar is also currently on the Board of Beximco IOC Petroleum & Energy Ltd., a joint venture of IOC Middle East FZE (a wholly-owned subsidiary of IndianOil in Dubai) and Beximco, Bangladesh. Earlier, he also served as the Chief Executive Officer of IndianOil Petronas Pvt. Ltd. (IPPL), a joint venture of IndianOil and Petronas, Malaysia.

An engineering graduate, Kumar has a post-graduate degree in Management from the University of Ljubljana, Slovenia.

NNN