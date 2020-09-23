Union Minister Suresh Angadi succumbs to COVID-19 in AIIMS

New Delhi, September 23, 2020

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi succumbed to COVID-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here this evening.

The 65-year-old MP from Belagavi in Karnataka was admitted in the trauma centre of AIIMS for treatment of the novel coronavirus disease and was undergoing treatment under Dr. Neeraj Nischal, associate professor in the department of medicine.

Condoling the death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

IANS