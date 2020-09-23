Union Minister Suresh Angadi passes away due to COVID-19

New Delhi, September 23, 2020

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Chanabasappa Angadi succumbed to COVID-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Wednesday, becoming the first member of the Council of Ministers to die of the deadly disease.

The 65-year-old leader was admitted to AIIMS on September 11 after testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

He was undergoing treatment under Dr Neeraj Nischal in the trauma centre of the apex medical institute. He breathed his last at 8 p.m.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Born on June 1, 1955 in Belagavi district in Karnataka, Angadi held several positions in the party during his long political career. He served as an MP from 2004 and as Minister of State for Railways from 2019.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha on a BJP ticket from Belagavi in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019. In May 2019, Angadi became the Minister of State for Railways.

Condoling Angadi's demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

President Ram Nath Kovind too expressed his shock at the sudden demise of Angadi. "Shocked to know the passing away of Shri Suresh Angadi, Union Minister of State of Railways. An amiable leader Shri Angadi worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and Karnataka," he tweeted.

BJP chief J.P. Nadda said, "Extremely saddened by the passing away of Central Minister Shri Suresh Angadi Ji. He was a remarkable leader who dedicated all his life for organization and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion. My thoughts and Prayers are with his family and followers."

"Deeply anguished at the unfortunate demise of Suresh Angadi ji," tweeted Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal. He added that Angadi was like a brother to him, who was committed towards the people.

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief H. D. Deve Gowda tweeted, "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Union Minister of State for Railways and four-term MP from Belagavi Shri. Suresh Angadi. He was like a younger brother to me. I feel terrible losing him. This is an unbearable loss to our nation."

IANS