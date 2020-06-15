Uddhav Thackeray's father-in-law passes away

Mumbai, June 15, 2020

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's father-in-law Madhav Patankar passed away at a private hospital here, Shiv Sena sources said on Monday.

He was 78 and the father of Saamana Group Editor Rashmi U. Thackeray.

A businessman from Dombivali in Thane, Patankar breathed his last at Criticare Hospital in Andheri.

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule expressed grief over the demise and offered her condolences to the bereaved family members.

IANS