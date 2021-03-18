Two-time former MP Skaria Thomas passes away

Kotttayam, March 18, 2021

Veteran Kerala Congress leader and two-time former Lok Sabha member from Kottayam, Skaria Thomas, passed away at a private hospital on Thursday, family sources said. Thomas was under treatment after he recovered from Covid-19.

Thomas (73) was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kottayam in 1977 and 1980. He had lost the polls in 1984 to Suresh Kumar. Since then, he had made two unsuccessful attempts to enter the Kerala Assembly.

Thomas, who was part of the Kerala Congress (Mani), had moved to other factions before floating his own party -- Kerala Congress (Skaria) in 2015.

His faction is an ally of the ruling CPI-M-led Left and at the time of his death, he was the chairman of the state public sector organisation, Kerala State Industrial Enterprises.

IANS