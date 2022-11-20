Twins for Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal

Mumbai, November 20, 2022

Anand Piramal and his wife Isha Ambani have been blessed with twins, a boy and a girl, the two families announced today.

Isha is the daughter of Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita, while Anand is the son of Ajay Piramal, Chairman of the Piramal Group, and his wife Swati.

"We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022," a statement from the two families said.

"Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well.

"We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life," the statement added.

Isha and Anand had got married on December 12, 2018.

NNN