People

Tunisha Sharma, 20, dies by suicide on the sets of a TV serial

Mumbai, December 24, 2022

TV actress Tunisha Sharma, who was on the cast of "Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul", is no more. She was found dead on the sets of a TV serial in Vasai, Mumbai, on Saturday. According to media reports, she died by suicide.

The reason behind the extreme step is not clear and a police investigation has started.

The 20-year-old actress was active on social media hours before her death. She posted a picture of her with the caption: "Those who are driven by their Passion don't stop."

Tunisha started her career with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap' and later featured in shows such as 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', 'Internet Wala Love' and 'Ishq Subhan Allah'.

The young actress had featured in films like 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'.

She has also appeared in several music videos, notably 'Pyaar Ho Jaayega', 'Nainon Ka Ye Rona' and 'Tu Baithe Mere Samne'.

