Telugu actor, Dalit intellectual Kathi Mahesh dies

Amaravati, July 10, 2021

Popular Telugu actor, film critic, political analyst, satirist and Dalit intellectual Kathi Mahesh on Saturday died in a Chennai hospital while undergoing treatment for injuries suffered in an accident a fortnight ago in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district.

On June 26, Mahesh, a native of Chittoor district, met with an accident when his car crashed into the rear of a container truck.

Many believed the film critic would survive but he succumbed to his injuries.

Mahesh was a vociferous critic of actor-politician and Janasena party founder Pawan Kalyan and was known for his comments and observations on various subjects.

The University of Hyderabad passout had acted in several movies and had most recently campaigned for the ruling YSRCP in the Tirupati Parliamentary bye-election

As an intellectual from the Dalit community, Mahesh used to campaign and deliberate for their rights and protection regularly.

"Shocked and saddened to hear the news about the demise of Kathi Mahesh. My deep condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace!" said Tollywood actor Manchu Manoj.

Sudheer Babu, another young actor, said Mahesh's demise had come as a shock.

