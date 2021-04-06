Tarun Bajaj named as new Revenue Secretary

New Delhi, April 6, 2021

Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, has been appointed as the new Secretary, Department of Revenue in the new Ministry as part of several Secretary-level appointments announced here today.

Bajaj, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1988 batch (Haryana cadre), who has been Secretary, Economic Affairs since April 30, 2020, had also been holding additional charge as Secretary, Revenue after the recent superannuation of incumbent Ajay Bhushan Pandey.

A notification issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had also approved the appointment of Ajay Seth, lAS (KN:87), presently in the cadre, as Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance in place of Bajaj.

Gyanesh Kumar, lAS (KL:88), Additional Secretary, Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs upon superannuation of R. S. Shukla, lAS (WB:86) on 30.04.2021.

Ali Raza Rizvi, lAS (HP:88), Special Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises vice Sailesh, lAS (AM:85) upon his appointment as Member, Public Enterprises Selection Board.

Indevar Pandey, lAS (WB:88), Special Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and Department of Pensions and Pensioners Welfare upon superannuation of Kshatrapati Shivaji, lAS (MH:86) on 31.03.2021.

Anjali Bhawra, lAS (PB:88), Special Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs will be the new Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment upon superannuation of Shakuntala D. Gamlin, lAS (UT:84) on 31.03.2021.

Jatindra Nath Swain, lAS (TN:88), Managing Director, Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd., Ministry of New & Renewable Energy has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

Anil Kumar Jha, lAS (KN:88), Special Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance has been named as Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The ACC has also approved in-situ upgradation of the following officers to the level of Special Secretary in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India, as a measure personal to them, by temporarily upgrading the posts held by them:

(i) Anuradha Prasad, IDAS (86), Additional Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment as Special Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

(ii) Pramod Kumar Pathak, IFoS (KL:86), Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy as Special Secretary, Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy.

(iii) Jivesh Nandan, lAS (UP:87), Additional Secretary, Department of Defence, Ministry of Defence as Special Secretary, Department of Defence, Ministry of Defence.

(iv) Sanjay Kumar Singh, lAS (MP:87), Additional Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research & Education & Secretary, Indian Council of Agricultural Research as Special Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research & Education & Secretary, Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

(v) K. Rajeswara Rao, lAS (TR:88), Additional Secretary, NITI Aayog as Special Secretary, NITI Aayog.

(vi) S. K. Dev Verman, lAS (MN:88), Additional Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs as Special Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs.

