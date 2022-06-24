Tapan Deka named new IB chief, RAW head Samant Goel gets extension for another year

New Delhi, June 24, 2022

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Tapan Kumar Deka was today appointed as the next Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) while Samant Kumar Goel, Secretary, Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW), has been given another year's extension in the position.

A notification from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had approved the appointment of Deka, an IPS officer of the 1988 batch (Himachal Pradesh cadre), as the Director of IB.

Deka, currently Special Director in IB, will succeed Arvinda Kumar, IPS (AM:84), upon completion of his tenure on June 30.

The appointment is for a tenure of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, by granting extension in service, it said.

In a separate notification, the DoPT said the ACC had also approved the extension in service of Goel, IPS (PB;84) as Secretary, R&AW, for a period of one year beyond his present tenure, that is, up to June 30, 2023, in relaxation of the relevant rules.

Goel had been appointed as RAW chief in June 2019 for a tenure of two years and had been given an extension of one year last year.

