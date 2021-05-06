Tamil movie comedian Pandu, designer of AIADMK flag, passes away
Tamil movie comedian Pandu, designer of AIADMK flag, passes away

Chennai, May 6, 2021

Tamil movie comedian Pandu died on Thursday morning due to Covid-19.

Pandu is said to have designed the AIADMK flag and its poll symbol "Two Leaves". He was well known to AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran.

Pandu and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus and were admitted to a hospital. His wife is under treatment.

AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator K. Palaniswami condoled Pandu's death.

Apart from acting in movies, Pandu also ran a company called Capital Letters that designed name boards.

Pandu is survived by his wife and three sons.

