Tamil movie comedian Pandu, designer of AIADMK flag, passes away

Chennai, May 6, 2021

Tamil movie comedian Pandu died on Thursday morning due to Covid-19.

Pandu is said to have designed the AIADMK flag and its poll symbol "Two Leaves". He was well known to AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran.

Pandu and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus and were admitted to a hospital. His wife is under treatment.

AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator K. Palaniswami condoled Pandu's death.

Apart from acting in movies, Pandu also ran a company called Capital Letters that designed name boards.

Pandu is survived by his wife and three sons.

IANS