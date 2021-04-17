Tamil movie actor Vivekh passes away

Chennai, April 17, 2021

Tamil movie comedian Vivekh passed away at a private hospital here on Saturday. He was 59.

The actor was admitted to SIMS Hospital on Friday morning after showing "acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock".

Vivekh, who was in a critical condition was put on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support, the hospital said.

Vivekh was brought to the emergency ward of the hospital in an unconscious state at about 11 a.m. on Friday by his family members, the hospital said.

The hospital said that he was resuscitated in the emergency room by specialists and later underwent an emergency coronary angiogram followed by an angioplasty.

According to the doctors, Vivek had complained to his family members about chest pain.

Condoling his death, Telangana Governor and Lt. Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan said Vivekh through his comedy dialogues had spread good social messages and earned the sobriquet "Chinna Kalaivanar" or Little Kalaivanar (late Tamil movie comedian N.S. Krishnan had the sobriquet Kalaivanar) and was also an environmentalist in planting lakhs of tree saplings.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami in his condolence message said that it was shocking to hear about the Vivekh's death. Recalling Vivekh's "incomparable service", the Chief Minister said his passing away was a big loss for the film industry and the social service sector.

DMK President M. K. Stalin said that Vivekh by his distinctive style offered comedy and social message.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss said that Vivekh's death is unbelievable. He was socially and environmentally conscious and was instrumental in planting lakhs of saplings.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) leader M. H. Jawahirullah in his condolence message said that Vivekh had sowed good thoughts and constructive actions in people's minds.

In a tweet Rajinikant said that he was greatly pained at close friend Vivekh's death. He will not forget each and every day during the shooting of the movie Sivaji.

Several movie actors and fans are paying homage to the mortal remains of Vivekh at his residence here.

Vivekh, born as Vivekanandan, first joined Tamil Nadu government service and later switched over to the movie world.

He made his debut in 1987 in the movie "Manathil Urudhi Vendum" directed by the late K. Balachander.

Soon he was in great demand and acted with top heroes like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith, Surya and others. He had acted in over 200 movies.

Vivekh was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009 by the Union Government and the Kalaivanar award from the Tamil Nadu government.

Vivekh, an admirer of late President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, under the Green Kalam project was instrumental in planting lakhs of tree saplings and also for mass campaigns for tree planting and environment protection.

IANS