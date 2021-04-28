T V Somanathan designated as Finance Secretary

New Delhi, April 28, 2021

T V Somanathan, Secretary, Expenditure in the Ministry of Finance, has been designated as the new Finance Secretary.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Shri T.V. Somanathan, IAS (TN:1987), Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance as Finance Secretary," a notification from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said.

Somanathan has been serving as Secretary, Expenditure since December 2019.

The seniormost Secretary in the Ministry of Finance is normally designated as the Finance Secretary. Somanathan succeeds Ajay Bhushan Pandey who retired in February.

