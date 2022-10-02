Suzlon founder Tulsi Tanti passes away at 64

Mumbai, October 2, 2022

Tulsi R Tanti, the founder and the Chairman & Managing Director of Suzlon Energy, one of India's leading renewable energy solutions provider, passed away on Saturday, the company said today.

He was 64.

Tanti suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away the same day," the company informed the stock exchanges.

"In this difficult time, the company continues to be supported by its highly experienced board of directors and senior management who are both able and committed to take Tanti’s legacy forward and realise his vision for the company," it added.

IANS adds:

Tanti was the driving force behind Suzlon's growth since its establishment in 1995. Tulsi Tanti's vision and strategic acumen has transformed Suzlon and made it a global powerhouse in the energy sector.

A world-renowned expert on renewable energy, Tanti believed in creating sustainable businesses and a sustainable world through energy independence and security.

Tanti was a visionary and a world renowned expert on renewable energy.

He is credited with the establishment of the renewable market in India and has been conferred with numerous awards including "Champion of the Earth" by the UN and "Hero of the Environment" by Time magazine.

