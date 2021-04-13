Sushil Chandra appointed as Chief Election Commissioner

New Delhi, April 13, 2021

The President has appointed Sushil Chandra, the senior-most Election Commissioner, as the new Chief Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India.

Sushil Chandra will assume the charge of the office of the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from today, succeeding Sunil Arora, who demitted the office yesterday.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Legislative Department, Ministry of Law & Justice on Monday, an official press release added.

Sushil Chandra, who assumed charge as an Election Commissioner on February 15, 2019, belongs to the 1980 batch of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). Prior to joining the Election Commission of India, he served as the Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) since November 2016. He served for 38 years in the IRS.

Born on May 15, 1957, he did his B-Tech from Roorkee University and also holds a degree in LLB from DAV College, Dehradun. He has attended training programmes at IMF, IIM Bengaluru and Wharton on management.

Before joining the IRS, he was in the Indian Engineering Service.

Rajiv Kumar, who superannuated from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in February 2020, is the other Election Commissioner in the ECI. With the end of Arora's tenure, one post in the three-man body is currently vacant.

