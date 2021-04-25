Supreme Court judge Mohan M Shantanagoudar passes away

New Delhi, April 25, 2021

Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar, a sitting Judge of the Supreme Court of India, passed away after a brief illness at a private hospital in Gurugram near here late last night.

He was 62.

Born on May 5, 1958, Justice Shantanagoudar had enrolled as an advocate on September 5, 1980. He had practised at Dharwad for one year before shifting to Bengaluru and joined the chambers of Shivaraj V Patil, who later went on to become a judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice Shantanagoudar started independent practice in 1984, mainly in civil, criminal and Constitutional matters.

He had served as Vice-Chairman of Karnataka State Bar Council from 1991 to 1993 and as Chairman of Karnataka State Bar Council during 1995 and 1996. He served as State Public Prosecutor of Karnataka State from 1999 to 2002.

He was appointed as Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court on 12.05.2003 and as Permanent Judge on 24.09.2004. Was the President of Bangalore Mediation Centre and Karnataka Judicial Academy.

On transfer, he was sworn in as Judge, High Court of Kerala. He assumed charge as Acting Chief Justice on 01.08.2016 and was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Kerala on 22.09.2016.

He was elevated as a Judge of the apex court on February 17, 2017.

Sources said he was suffering from prolonged illness and was recently infected with viral pneumonia. He breathed his last at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugam.

