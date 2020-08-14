Sunil Duggal elevated as CEO of Vedanta Limited

Mumbai, August 14, 2020

Mining major Vedanta Limited today announced that Sunil Duggal, industry veteran and former CEO of Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), had been elevated as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Earlier, in March this year, Duggal had been given additional charge as Interim CEO of Vedanta.

Former Tata Steel Vice-President and Head of Mining, Arun Misra, hadsucceeded him as CEO of HZL, which is a subsidiary of Vedanta.

Duggal is associated with Vedanta for the past 10 years and has over 35 years of rich and diverse leadership experience. An active member of several industry forums, he is President of the Federation of Mining Industries (FIMI) and Chairman of CII’s Mining Committee.

Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Ltd, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sunil Duggal as our CEO. Sunil is a proven leader with a wealth of strategic executive experience. He has motivated and led teams to deliver high standards of operational excellence, stakeholder management, best-in-class people practices, technology, safety, ESG and carbon footprint.”

A press release from Vedanta said Duggal has taken over as CEO at a time when Vedanta is gearing up for the next phase of growth with full commitment to the nation’s call for "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India).

"Over 50 percent of our country’s imports are in the natural resources and we are striving to raise domestic production to substitute imports,"it said.

Duggal said, “Vedanta is a purpose driven company and it plays an important role in the economic progress of our country. I am committed to passionately lead the company with a higher purpose and to make sure both our company and communities prosper to make India self- sufficient.”

NNN