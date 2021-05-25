Subodh Jaiswal appointed new Director of CBI

New Delhi, May 25, 2021

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was today appointed as the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Jaiswal, who belongs to the 1985 batch of the IPS (Maharashtra cadre), is currently the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

He had earlier served as the Director-General of Police (DGP) in Maharashtra.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has, based on the panel recommended by the Committee, approved the appointment of Shri Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (MH: 1985) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office or until further orders whichever is earlier," a notification from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said.

The announcement came a day after the Selection Committee, comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India N V Ramanna and Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, met here yesterday to consider the names of the candidates for the post.

Pravin Sinha is currently acting as the Director of the CBI after the term of R K Shukla ended on February 3 this year.

