Soundarya Rajinikanth blessed with second child -- a boy

Chennai, September 12, 2022

Director Soundarya Rajinikanth, the younger daughter of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, has been blessed with a second child -- a boy.

The producer and her husband Vishagan have named the little one as Veer Rajinikanth.

Posting a series of pictures that were shot during her pregnancy, Soundarya said: "With God's abundant grace and our parents blessings, Vishagan, Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved's little brother Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi today 11/9/22."

"A huge thank you to our amazing doctors Sumana Manohar, Dr.Srividya Seshadri," she wrote.

Several celebrities, friends, fans and well wishers have congratulated the couple. Director Gitanjali Selvaraghavan, the wife of director Selvaraghavan, too was among those who congratulated Soundarya. She wrote, "Congratulations Mittu, Vishagan and Ved!!! Welcome to the world Veer!"

IANS