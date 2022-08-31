Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away in Italy

New Delhi, August 31, 2022

Congress President Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and the funeral was held on Tuesday, the party said on Wednesday.

"Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August, 2022. The funeral took place yesterday," Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

Sonia Gandhi had gone abroad some days ago for a medical check-up, accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi. She was also supposed to visit her ailing mother during the trip.

Rahul Gandhi is due to return this week and is slated to address a Congress rally in Delhi on September 4.

