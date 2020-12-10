Shloka and Akash Ambani become parents of their first child

Mumbai, December 10, 2020

Akash Ambani, Director of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL), and his wife Shloka Ambani became the parents of their first child, a boy, here today.

Akash is the son of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. Shloka is the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta and Mona.

Shloka and Akash were married at a ceremony here on March 9, 2019.

The baby's arrival was announced by a spokesperson for the Ambani family in a brief statement.

"Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani.

"Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families," the statement added.

Akash has a twin sister Isha Ambani and a younger brother Anant.

